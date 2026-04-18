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Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five hydrogen-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: NuScale Power (SMR), CF Industries (CF), Plug Power (PLUG), Lifezone Metals (LZM), and FuelCell Energy (FCEL).
  • Hydrogen stocks span producers, electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers, and infrastructure suppliers, but the sector is often volatile and speculative due to technological, regulatory, and commercialization risks, making them largely long-term investments.
  • NuScale Power stands out for developing small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) intended not only for electricity and heat but also for industrial applications including hydrogen production, differentiating it from pure-play hydrogen technology firms.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NuScale Power.

NuScale Power, CF Industries, Plug Power, Lifezone Metals, and FuelCell Energy are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, transporting or enabling hydrogen as an energy carrier—this includes green hydrogen producers, electrolyzer and fuel cell manufacturers, and infrastructure or component suppliers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy as a potential low‑carbon fuel solution, but the sector is often volatile and carries technological, regulatory and commercialization risks that make it a largely long‑term or speculative investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Lifezone Metals (LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZM

FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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