Hyperfine (HYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $4.1350 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.54 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 226.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

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Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYPR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on HYPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Hyperfine by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc NASDAQ: HYPR is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company's flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.

The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient's bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.

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