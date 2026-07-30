i3 Verticals (IIIV) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $54.99 million for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,619 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in i3 Verticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,198 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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