iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$177.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. Scotia cut their price target on iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD downgraded iA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on iA Financial from C$181.00 to C$179.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on iA Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

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iA Financial Price Performance

iA Financial stock opened at C$204.51 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$133.36 and a 1-year high of C$206.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, insider Renée Laflamme sold 12,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.81, for a total transaction of C$2,410,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,245,272.45. The trade was a 51.77% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alain Bergeron sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.20, for a total transaction of C$245,960.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $7,156,765. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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