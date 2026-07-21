iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$213.16 and last traded at C$205.32, with a volume of 375574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$208.22.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. Scotia cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$180.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$168.00 to C$198.52 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD cut shares of iA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$183.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$185.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, insider Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.90, for a total value of C$2,623,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$857,010. This represents a 75.38% decrease in their position. Also, insider Renée Laflamme sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.81, for a total value of C$2,410,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,245,272.45. This represents a 51.77% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $7,156,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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