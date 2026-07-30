Iamgold (IAG) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $882.9240 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.17 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 26.65%. On average, analysts expect Iamgold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Iamgold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Iamgold has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iamgold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Iamgold from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iamgold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

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