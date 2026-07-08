Ian Siegel Sells 9,722 Shares of ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) CEO Ian Siegel sold 9,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $38,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,065.15. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ZipRecruiter Stock Down 0.4%

ZIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 428,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.43. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZipRecruiter

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZipRecruiter by 178.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,508,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZipRecruiter by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,767 shares of the company's stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 744,805 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in ZipRecruiter by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,402,698 shares of the company's stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 542,795 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in ZipRecruiter by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 513,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 433,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ZipRecruiter by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 428,232 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ZipRecruiter in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZipRecruiter from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ZIP

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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