Iberdrola (IBDRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Iberdrola to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $13.3969 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Iberdrola to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Iberdrola Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Iberdrola

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

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