Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Shares Down 5.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $33.54. Approximately 37,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 260,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ibotta from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore set a $40.00 target price on Ibotta in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ibotta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ibotta currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ibotta

Ibotta Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of -0.59.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.45. Ibotta had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ibotta, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ibotta declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ibotta

In other news, CTO Luke Roy Swanson sold 5,940 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $195,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 495,844 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,935.12. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas D. Lehrman sold 19,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $635,392.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,019.91. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,255. Insiders own 20.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibotta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ibotta by 3,449.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 359,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company's stock worth $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 232,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 993,977 shares of the company's stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 226,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ibotta by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 202,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Ibotta

Ibotta NYSE: IBTA is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

Further Reading

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