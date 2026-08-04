Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $30.61. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ibotta shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 161,608 shares traded.

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IBTA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore set a $40.00 price objective on Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ibotta from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBTA

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 500,000 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $15,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,341,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,740,436.20. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Lehrman sold 30,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $927,062.82. Following the sale, the director owned 40,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,254,100.32. This trade represents a 42.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 613,641 shares of company stock worth $18,702,987 over the last 90 days. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ibotta News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ibotta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ibotta reported second-quarter earnings of $0.46 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $0.06 cited by MarketBeat and ahead of the $0.40 estimate cited by Zacks. Earnings increased substantially from $0.08 a year earlier, despite being below the $0.49 reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $88.91 million. Ibotta Q2 2026 earnings report

Ibotta reported second-quarter earnings of $0.46 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $0.06 cited by MarketBeat and ahead of the $0.40 estimate cited by Zacks. Earnings increased substantially from $0.08 a year earlier, despite being below the $0.49 reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $88.91 million. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook exceeded expectations: Management forecast third-quarter 2026 revenue of $86 million to $90 million, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate of $85.7 million. The guidance suggests continued growth and helped reinforce the favorable reaction to the earnings report. Ibotta Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management forecast third-quarter 2026 revenue of $86 million to $90 million, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate of $85.7 million. The guidance suggests continued growth and helped reinforce the favorable reaction to the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: 7-Eleven partnership expands distribution: Ibotta and 7-Eleven will bring performance-based promotions to convenience retail, potentially increasing consumer reach, transaction volume, and advertiser demand for Ibotta’s rewards platform. 7-Eleven and Ibotta partnership announcement

Ibotta and 7-Eleven will bring performance-based promotions to convenience retail, potentially increasing consumer reach, transaction volume, and advertiser demand for Ibotta’s rewards platform. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $45 price target, implying approximately 85% upside from the cited $24.32 reference price. Needham price target update

Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $45 price target, implying approximately 85% upside from the cited $24.32 reference price. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Ibotta continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Quarterly revenue growth was modest, and earnings declined from the year-ago quarter on the company’s reported comparison, which could limit the stock’s upside if operating improvements do not continue.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ibotta by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ibotta by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in Ibotta by 40,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ibotta by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Ibotta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of -0.43.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.45. Ibotta had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Ibotta's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ibotta, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta NYSE: IBTA is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

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