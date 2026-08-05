Ibstock (LON:IBST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ibstock (LON:IBST - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ibstock's conference call:

Challenging first-half results: Revenue fell 15% to £164.2 million and adjusted EBITDA declined to £25.7 million from £35.5 million, driven by weaker volumes, cost inflation, and capacity-management effects. Adjusted EPS fell to £0.007, while leverage increased to 2.5x.

Revenue fell 15% to £164.2 million and adjusted EBITDA declined to £25.7 million from £35.5 million, driven by weaker volumes, cost inflation, and capacity-management effects. Adjusted EPS fell to £0.007, while leverage increased to 2.5x. Management expects the full-year outcome to be around the lower end of current market expectations , with no meaningful near-term market recovery anticipated. Housing starts forecasts have shifted sharply from expected growth to an estimated 9% decline in 2026.

, with no meaningful near-term market recovery anticipated. Housing starts forecasts have shifted sharply from expected growth to an estimated 9% decline in 2026. Ibstock expects stronger EBITDA in the second half , supported by modestly improved clay volumes, pricing and surcharge benefits, concrete recovery, growth in Ibstock Futures, and normal seasonal weighting. Net debt and leverage are expected to move toward approximately 2.0x by year-end.

, supported by modestly improved clay volumes, pricing and surcharge benefits, concrete recovery, growth in Ibstock Futures, and normal seasonal weighting. Net debt and leverage are expected to move toward approximately 2.0x by year-end. The clay division gained domestic market share, with Ibstock volumes down around 7% versus an 8% decline in domestic brick deliveries. The company is actively reducing production and managing inventory to protect cash and avoid further stock accumulation.

Management highlighted medium-term growth opportunities from the Nostell façade facility, infrastructure and affordable housing, operational efficiency programs, and land assets. The expected value from land development and sales has increased to around £50 million over five years, versus the previous estimate of £25 million–£30 million.

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Ibstock Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of LON:IBST traded down GBX 4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.15. 88,401,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.96 million, a PE ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 87.65 and a one year high of GBX 159.80.

More Ibstock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ibstock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a GBX 125 price target, suggesting the broker sees potential recovery value despite near-term weakness. Broker views

Peel Hunt reaffirmed its rating and maintained a GBX 125 price target, suggesting the broker sees potential recovery value despite near-term weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Ibstock reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.70, but profitability remained very weak, with a 0.83% net margin and 0.79% return on equity. Ibstock earnings results

Ibstock reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.70, but profitability remained very weak, with a 0.83% net margin and 0.79% return on equity. Negative Sentiment: First-half revenue fell sharply as weakness in the housing market reduced demand for bricks and other building materials. Reports described a roughly 15% revenue decline and a £27 million loss, indicating that lower volumes and operating pressure are weighing heavily on results. Ibstock reports lower first-half revenue

First-half revenue fell sharply as weakness in the housing market reduced demand for bricks and other building materials. Reports described a roughly 15% revenue decline and a £27 million loss, indicating that lower volumes and operating pressure are weighing heavily on results. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its dividend and warned that subdued construction activity could reduce full-year profit. Management’s cautious outlook points to a prolonged recovery rather than a quick rebound in UK housebuilding demand. Ibstock cautious outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBST. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 135 to GBX 120 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 133 to GBX 127 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 122.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ibstock

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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