ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $478.2980 million for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ICF International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. ICF International has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $101.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. ICF International's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

ICF International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

Insider Activity

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 12,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $993,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,080.88. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.39 per share, with a total value of $491,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,953.06. This represents a 49.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ICF International by 5,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,214 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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