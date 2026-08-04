Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 42.44% from the company's previous close.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.71.

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Ichor Stock Down 8.1%

ICHR traded down $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 642,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.82. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $294.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Ichor's revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 6,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $455,644.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,545,606.70. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,957,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Ichor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook: Ichor guided for third-quarter revenue of $315 million to $345 million and adjusted EPS of $0.40 to $0.50, both above analyst expectations of approximately $313.8 million and $0.39, respectively. Management also said second-half volumes should be at least 25% higher than first-half levels. Ichor Q3 outlook

Ichor guided for third-quarter revenue of $315 million to $345 million and adjusted EPS of $0.40 to $0.50, both above analyst expectations of approximately $313.8 million and $0.39, respectively. Management also said second-half volumes should be at least 25% higher than first-half levels. Positive Sentiment: EPS beat: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.34 per share, exceeding the $0.31 consensus estimate and rising sharply from $0.03 a year earlier. Revenue increased about 23% year over year to $294.8 million. Ichor Q2 earnings beat

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.34 per share, exceeding the $0.31 consensus estimate and rising sharply from $0.03 a year earlier. Revenue increased about 23% year over year to $294.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Needham raised its price target from $72 to $88 and assigned a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence in Ichor’s semiconductor-equipment recovery and expected volume growth. Needham Ichor price target

Needham raised its price target from $72 to $88 and assigned a “Buy” rating, signaling confidence in Ichor’s semiconductor-equipment recovery and expected volume growth. Neutral Sentiment: Margins remain a key issue: Second-quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 14.1%, while third-quarter guidance calls for 14.5% to 15.5%. The expected improvement is constructive, but margins remain relatively thin.

Second-quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 14.1%, while third-quarter guidance calls for 14.5% to 15.5%. The expected improvement is constructive, but margins remain relatively thin. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Second-quarter sales of $294.8 million fell short of the roughly $300.2 million consensus forecast. Ichor also reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity, which may be weighing on sentiment despite the EPS beat. Ichor Q2 financial results

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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