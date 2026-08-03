Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.8 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.23. 1,429,833 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,351. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $113.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $294.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.17 million. Ichor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $790,938.78. The trade was a 24.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,165,441.82. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ichor by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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