Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $818,694.75. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ichor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ichor by 75.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 243.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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