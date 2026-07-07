Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.67, but opened at $89.43. Ichor shares last traded at $86.4320, with a volume of 239,203 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Trading Down 10.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $715,547.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ichor by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 497.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 807,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

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