Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 11.8% Higher - What's Next?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) shares were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.81 and last traded at $99.2640. 257,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,056,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.81.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,059.24. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,384,598.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,577.82. This trade represents a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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