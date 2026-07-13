Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 9.8% - What's Next?

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.43 and last traded at $90.5010. 287,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,055,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Trading Down 9.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

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