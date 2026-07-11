ICICI Bank (IBN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Saturday

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 26/27 results before the market opens on Saturday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $3.3377 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 26/27 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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ICICI Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBN stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBN shares. Weiss Ratings cut ICICI Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ICICI Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBN

Insider Activity at ICICI Bank

In other news, Director Rakesh Jha sold 90,000 shares of ICICI Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 140,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,805. The trade was a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Bakhshi sold 24,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $373,735.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,071,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,015,949.95. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,999 shares of company stock worth $2,370,385 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,424 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,139 shares of the bank's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 284,203 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 194,806 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India's largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

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