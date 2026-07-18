ICICI Bank Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

ICICI Bank NYSE: IBN reported higher first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2027, with management citing broad-based loan growth, stable margins, healthy deposit expansion and continued asset-quality discipline.

Sandeep Bakhshi, managing director and chief executive officer, said the bank’s strategic focus remains on growing profit before tax excluding treasury through a “360-degree customer-centric approach” across ecosystems and micro markets. Profit before tax excluding treasury rose 20.9% year over year to INR 189.75 billion in the quarter, while core operating profit increased 15.6% to INR 202.35 billion. Profit after tax grew 15.9% year over year to INR 148.05 billion.

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“Looking ahead, we see many opportunities to drive risk-calibrated profitable growth and grow market share across key segments,” Bakhshi said. He added that the bank remains focused on maintaining “a strong balance sheet, prudent provisioning, and healthy levels of capital” while delivering sustainable returns.

Loan Growth Broad-Based Across Segments

The bank’s overall loan portfolio, including international branches, grew 19.6% year over year and 5% sequentially as of June 30, 2026. Domestic loans increased 18.8% from a year earlier and 4.6% from the previous quarter.

Bakhshi said the retail loan portfolio grew 12% year over year and 2.7% sequentially, while the rural portfolio, including gold loans, rose 35.4% year over year and 6.2% sequentially. Business banking loans increased 28.2% year over year and 6.9% sequentially, and the domestic corporate portfolio grew 18.5% year over year and 6.9% sequentially.

Anindya Banerjee, group chief financial officer, provided additional detail on retail products. Mortgages grew 14.6% year over year, personal loans rose 12.9%, and commercial vehicle and equipment loans increased 12.8%. Auto loans grew 3.6%, while the credit card portfolio declined 1.9% year over year and 1.7% sequentially.

During the question-and-answer session, Banerjee said loan growth reflected stronger systemwide momentum over the past several quarters as policy measures took effect. “The momentum continues to be pretty good as far as we can see it,” he said, while noting that the bank would continue evaluating opportunities as they arise.

On corporate loan growth, Banerjee said part of the increase came from a shift away from bond-market funding, as well as working capital utilization and corporates maintaining liquidity buffers. He said the bank saw “a healthy pipeline at reasonable rates” during the quarter.

Deposits Rise, Liquidity and Capital Remain Strong

Total deposits grew 14% year over year and 2.2% sequentially as of June 30, 2026. Average deposits rose 14% year over year and 6.1% sequentially, while average current and savings account deposits increased 12.1% year over year and 4.7% sequentially. The bank’s average liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter was about 124%.

ICICI Bank’s capital position also remained strong, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.19% and a total capital adequacy ratio of 16.84% at quarter-end.

Asked about foreign currency non-resident deposits, or FCNR, Banerjee said the bank had not set a public target and that the program was in early stages. He said the all-in cost after hedging could be around 6.30% to 6.40%, which he described as competitive compared with wholesale lending rates. He also said the program could support incremental overseas loan growth as funds are deployed.

Margins Stable as Net Interest Income Increases

Net interest income rose 12.7% year over year and 6.1% sequentially to INR 243.84 billion. Net interest margin was 4.36%, compared with 4.32% in the previous quarter and 4.34% in the year-earlier quarter.

Banerjee said the cost of deposits was 4.41%, down from 4.85% in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding the benefit of interest on income tax refunds, the net interest margin would have been 4.28%, compared with 4.27% in both the previous quarter and the year-earlier quarter.

In response to analyst questions, Banerjee said the margin performance reflected the bank’s funding franchise, disciplined approach to deposit and loan pricing, and management of its government securities book. He said margins should remain range-bound under current conditions, assuming no major policy rate movements, though he noted that FCNR-related activity could have some impact over time.

Asset Quality Holds Steady, Provisions Decline

The net non-performing asset ratio was 0.35% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 0.33% at March 31, 2026, and 0.41% a year earlier. Gross NPA additions were INR 55.52 billion in the quarter, down from INR 62.45 billion in the first quarter of the prior year. Net additions to gross NPAs were INR 27.07 billion, compared with INR 30.34 billion a year earlier.

Banerjee said gross NPA additions from the retail and rural portfolios totaled INR 43.31 billion, including INR 7.06 billion from the Kisan Credit Card portfolio. He said the bank typically sees higher NPA additions from that portfolio in the first and third quarters of a fiscal year.

Total provisions were INR 12.60 billion, equivalent to 6.2% of core operating profit and 0.32% of average advances. That compared with INR 18.15 billion in the year-earlier quarter. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 74.7% at June 30, 2026, and the bank continued to hold contingency provisions of INR 131 billion, or about 0.8% of total advances.

Banerjee said that, adjusting for chunky recoveries, credit costs would be around 50 basis points on a more normalized basis. He also said the bank continues remediation work on an agricultural priority sector portfolio provision directed by the Reserve Bank of India, but did not provide a timeline for any potential writeback.

Fee Income and Subsidiaries Contribute to Results

Non-interest income excluding treasury grew 16% year over year to INR 84.25 billion. Fee income rose 23.5% to INR 72.86 billion, which Banerjee said reflected both business momentum and a low base in the prior-year quarter. Fees from retail, rural and business banking customers accounted for about 72% of total fees.

Operating expenses increased 10.4% year over year. Employee expenses rose 5.5%, mainly due to annual increments and promotions, while non-employee expenses increased 13.8%. The bank added 97 branches during the quarter, bringing its total branch count to 7,608 as of June 30, 2026. Technology expenses represented about 11.4% of operating expenses.

The bank reported a treasury gain of INR 1.51 billion, compared with a treasury gain of INR 12.41 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Consolidated profit after tax rose 13.9% year over year to INR 154.4 billion.

Among key subsidiaries, ICICI Life reported higher annualized premium equivalent, value of new business and profit after tax. ICICI General’s gross direct premium income increased, but profit after tax declined to INR 4.03 billion from INR 7.47 billion a year earlier, with results including the impact of higher reserves following a recent judicial pronouncement. ICICI AMC and ICICI Securities both reported higher profits after tax on an Ind AS basis.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India's largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

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