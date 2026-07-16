Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, June 1st. Leerink Partners set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Icon to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Icon

Icon Price Performance

Icon stock opened at $172.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Icon has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $211.00.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 2,051.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Icon by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,185 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company's stock.

About Icon

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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