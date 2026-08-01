Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to "Hold" at Citigroup

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Icon alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Icon from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Icon to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Icon from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

Icon Trading Down 1.2%

Icon stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Icon has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Icon's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,535,462 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $266,725,000 after purchasing an additional 327,314 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Icon by 463.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,817 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Icon by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $209 from $207 , implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga analyst rating report

, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.06 billion , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ICLR from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Zacks rating update

Zacks upgraded suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.56 , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Icon Q2 earnings snapshot

Quarterly adjusted EPS was , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Negative Sentiment: EPS fell sharply from $3.26 a year earlier, while the earnings call highlighted margin pressures. The weaker profitability, despite higher revenue and bookings, is likely the main factor tempering the bullish analyst commentary. ICON Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

About Icon

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Icon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Icon wasn't on the list.

While Icon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here