ICU Medical (ICUI) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $533.3850 million for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. ICU Medical's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $166.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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