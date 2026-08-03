ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.77 and last traded at $174.8530, with a volume of 20705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings raised ICU Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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