IDACORP (IDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $143.30 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IDACORP by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDACORP from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDACORP from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

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IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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