IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

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IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $148.24 on Friday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3,215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604,451 shares of the energy company's stock worth $69,784,000 after purchasing an additional 586,221 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,511,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IDACORP by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,812 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 344,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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