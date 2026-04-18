IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Wall Street Zen

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDA. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.25.

Get IDACORP alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $148.08 on Friday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,940 shares of the energy company's stock worth $266,275,000 after buying an additional 188,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,887,948 shares of the energy company's stock worth $238,939,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,807,811 shares of the energy company's stock worth $228,797,000 after buying an additional 107,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,483,648 shares of the energy company's stock worth $187,770,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,847 shares of the energy company's stock worth $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDACORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDACORP wasn't on the list.

While IDACORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here