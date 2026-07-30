Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 43.33%.The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect Idaho Strategic Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 47,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,673 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Further Reading

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