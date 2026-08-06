Ideal Power (IPWR) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10).

Ideal Power Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company's core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power's product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

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