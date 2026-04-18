IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.44.

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IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $39.28.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. The business's revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, Director Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,789,101.76. This trade represents a 1,167.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company's stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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