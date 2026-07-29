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IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
IDEX logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • IDEX issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $8.70–$8.85, above the analyst consensus estimate of $8.49, and set Q3 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20–$2.25.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $2.32 versus the $2.11 consensus and revenue of $920.6 million versus estimates of $905.4 million.
  • IDEX shares rose 0.5% to open at $224.94, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $244.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-8.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.250 EPS.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5%

IEX stock opened at $224.94 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $231.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IDEX by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

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