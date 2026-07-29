IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.700-8.850 EPS.

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IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.94 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $231.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $39,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth $99,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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