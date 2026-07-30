IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $280.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $261.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.56.

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IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $235.73. The company had a trading volume of 856,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,673. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $243.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,207 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in IDEX by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $224,658,000 after buying an additional 918,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $162,788,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,063,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,286,000 after acquiring an additional 793,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $207,387,000 after purchasing an additional 746,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. IDEX reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share versus the $2.11 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $920.6 million, topping estimates of approximately $905.4 million. IDEX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

IDEX reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share versus the $2.11 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $920.6 million, topping estimates of approximately $905.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Orders signaled strong forward demand. Record orders of roughly $1.07 billion increased 29% reported and 28% organically. Management highlighted momentum in its Health & Science Technologies business, including demand related to AI data centers and semiconductor manufacturing. IDEX rises after Q2 earnings beat and guidance hike

Record orders of roughly $1.07 billion increased 29% reported and 28% organically. Management highlighted momentum in its Health & Science Technologies business, including demand related to AI data centers and semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. IDEX now expects 2026 organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above its previous $8.35 to $8.55 range and higher than the roughly $8.49 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.25 also edged above estimates. IDEX lifts annual profit outlook

IDEX now expects 2026 organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 to $8.85, above its previous $8.35 to $8.55 range and higher than the roughly $8.49 consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.25 also edged above estimates. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen became more bullish. The firm raised its IDEX price target from $260 to $275 and upgraded the stock to “Buy,” citing an implied upside of approximately 17% from the referenced price.

The firm raised its IDEX price target from $260 to $275 and upgraded the stock to “Buy,” citing an implied upside of approximately 17% from the referenced price. Neutral Sentiment: IDEX returned $131 million to shareholders during the quarter through $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends.

IDEX returned $131 million to shareholders during the quarter through $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a potential overhang: CEO Eric Ashleman reportedly made two open-market sales totaling 15,385 shares over the past six months, with no reported purchases. These transactions predate the latest earnings release and may not reflect management’s current outlook.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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