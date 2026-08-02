IES Shares to Split on Friday, August 14th (NASDAQ:IESC)

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Friday, August 14th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 13th.

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IES Trading Up 30.3%

IES stock opened at $744.54 on Friday. IES has a 12-month low of $309.51 and a 12-month high of $804.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $674.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.78.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $1.87. IES had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Key IES News

Here are the key news stories impacting IES this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results: IES reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.70, exceeding the $4.83 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.24 billion versus expectations of $1.08 billion. The results point to strong operating leverage and demand across the company’s infrastructure businesses. IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results and Announces Two-for-One Stock Split

IES reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $6.70, exceeding the $4.83 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.24 billion versus expectations of $1.08 billion. The results point to strong operating leverage and demand across the company’s infrastructure businesses. Positive Sentiment: Data-center and AI momentum: Coverage highlights a robust backlog and accelerating data-center construction activity as key drivers of the rally. Investors view IES as a beneficiary of rising spending on AI-related computing infrastructure. Data center builder leaps on earnings

Coverage highlights a robust backlog and accelerating data-center construction activity as key drivers of the rally. Investors view IES as a beneficiary of rising spending on AI-related computing infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded IES to “Strong Buy,” adding to the favorable reaction to the earnings report and backlog outlook. IES upgraded to Strong Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded IES to “Strong Buy,” adding to the favorable reaction to the earnings report and backlog outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two-for-one stock split: IES announced a 2-for-1 split. The action may improve share accessibility and liquidity but does not change the company’s underlying value. Reports cite different effective dates—August 14 and August 24—so investors should confirm the final schedule in the company’s official filings.

IES announced a 2-for-1 split. The action may improve share accessibility and liquidity but does not change the company’s underlying value. Reports cite different effective dates—August 14 and August 24—so investors should confirm the final schedule in the company’s official filings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: The strong rally leaves IES trading at a premium valuation, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in data-center demand, execution problems, or future earnings disappointments.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Freedom Capital lowered IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IES currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IESC

Insider Transactions at IES

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.61, for a total value of $1,987,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,429,690.25. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 46,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.47, for a total transaction of $35,342,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,406,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,872,249,686.73. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 208,102 shares of company stock worth $146,518,202 over the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of IES by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 52 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IES by 121.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IES by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in IES by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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