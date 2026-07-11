IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.44 and traded as high as GBX 84.89. IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 81, with a volume of 666,317 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 150.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.32. The company has a market cap of £76.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.03.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.The business had revenue of £217.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IG Design Group

In other news, insider Clare Askem purchased 21,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.44. Also, insider John Gittins acquired 8,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £7,859.67. Insiders have acquired 16,766,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,518,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company's stock.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

Further Reading

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