IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,338.

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IG Group Stock Down 11.6%

Shares of IG Group stock traded down GBX 198 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,508. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,221. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,820.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,564.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 215.53. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,016 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,956.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 68.90 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 43.07% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that IG Group will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

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