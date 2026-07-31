Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
IG Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating on IG Group and set a GBX 1,850 price target, implying 22.68% upside from the prior close.
  • IG Group shares fell 11.6% to GBX 1,508 in Friday trading. Despite the decline, analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating, with an average price target of GBX 1,338.
  • IG Group reported quarterly earnings of GBX 68.90 per share, alongside a 43.07% net margin and 26.63% return on equity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IG Group.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,250 target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,338.

Read Our Latest Report on IGG

IG Group Stock Down 11.6%

Shares of IG Group stock traded down GBX 198 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,508. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,221. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,820.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,564.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 215.53. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,016 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,956.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 68.90 EPS for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 43.07% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that IG Group will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for IG Group (LON:IGG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IG Group Right Now?

Before you consider IG Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IG Group wasn't on the list.

While IG Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines