Free Trial
â†’ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IG Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IG Group shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 1,545 and last at GBX 1,533 on volume of about 53.6 million shares.
  • The company shows strong profitability with a net margin of 35.26% and ROE of 20.91%, a market cap of £5.08bn and a P/E of 14.57; analysts expect roughly 104.03 EPS for the current year.
  • IG's board has initiated a stock repurchase program (announced April 1) to buy shares via the open market — the announcement unusually cites "0 shares" authorized in the notice.
  • Interested in IG Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,545 and last traded at GBX 1,533, with a volume of 53581133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536.

IG Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 196.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 35.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

IG Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IG Group Right Now?

Before you consider IG Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IG Group wasn't on the list.

While IG Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines