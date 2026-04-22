IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,545 and last traded at GBX 1,533, with a volume of 53581133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536.

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IG Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 196.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 35.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IG Group Holdings plc will post 104.0295119 EPS for the current year.

IG Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc ("IG") is a FTSE 100 financial technology company operating at the intersection of retail trading, technology and capital markets. Through its trusted brands - IG, tastytrade, Freetrade and Independent Reserve - the Group serves over 1.3 million customers worldwide, providing leveraged trading, stock trading and investments, and cryptocurrency trading via its proprietary platforms. For more information, visit www.iggroup.com.

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