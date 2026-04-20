IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$74.76 and last traded at C$74.62, with a volume of 61521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50 day moving average is C$66.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.80.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.35, for a total transaction of C$191,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 134,329 shares in the company, valued at C$9,181,387.15. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,400 shares of company stock worth $6,306,649. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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