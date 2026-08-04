IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Insider Sells 2,599 Shares of Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total transaction of C$225,489.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$299,582.28. The trade was a 42.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Rhonda Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 3,347 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.10, for a total transaction of C$258,053.70.

On Monday, May 11th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 3,284 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.10, for a total transaction of C$249,912.40.

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IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial stock traded up C$3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.41. 407,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,131. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.50 and a 52 week high of C$92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average is C$81.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. IGM Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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