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IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
IGM Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on IGM Financial to C$80.00 from C$77.00, while keeping a sector perform rating. The new target is still slightly below the stock’s current price, implying about 2.7% downside.
  • Other analysts have also turned more bullish on the stock, with several firms lifting their targets and TD assigning a buy rating. Overall, IGM now has an average analyst rating of Hold and an average target price of C$76.75.
  • IGM Financial recently reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter and the stock traded near its 52-week high at C$82.24, though shares were down on the day. Insiders have also been selling shares, including notable dispositions by directors Douglas Milne and J. Luke Gould.
  • Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IGM. TD boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$76.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM traded down C$1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching C$82.24. 198,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$42.39 and a 12-month high of C$84.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.94. The company has a market cap of C$19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IGM Financial

In related news, Director Douglas Milne sold 6,620 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.98, for a total value of C$509,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,751.28. This trade represents a 86.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director J. Luke Gould sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.40, for a total value of C$862,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,850 shares in the company, valued at C$693,840. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,486. Insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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