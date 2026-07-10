Go Pro
→ DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning (From Priority Gold) (Ad)tc pixel

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
IGM Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on IGM Financial to C$85.00 from C$79.00, implying modest upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also turned more constructive: TD lifted its target to C$86.00 and gave the stock a Buy rating, while National Bank Financial, Scotiabank, and BMO Capital Markets all raised their targets as well.
  • IGM Financial shares were trading at C$83.69 after rising on the day, near their 52-week high of C$84.41, while the stock’s consensus analyst rating remains Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$74.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Performance

TSE IGM traded up C$2.46 on Friday, hitting C$83.69. 261,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,748. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is C$78.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.79. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$42.13 and a 52 week high of C$84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%.The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

In other news, Director Douglas Milne sold 6,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.98, for a total transaction of C$509,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,751.28. This represents a 86.47% decrease in their position. Also, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.10, for a total value of C$258,053.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,609.20. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IGM Financial Right Now?

Before you consider IGM Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IGM Financial wasn't on the list.

While IGM Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin's latest AI prediction explained
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines