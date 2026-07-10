IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$74.88.

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IGM Financial Stock Performance

TSE IGM traded up C$2.46 on Friday, hitting C$83.69. 261,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,748. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is C$78.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.79. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$42.13 and a 52 week high of C$84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%.The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

In other news, Director Douglas Milne sold 6,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.98, for a total transaction of C$509,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,751.28. This represents a 86.47% decrease in their position. Also, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.10, for a total value of C$258,053.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,609.20. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 144,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company's stock.

IGM Financial Company Profile

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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