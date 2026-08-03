IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of IHS by 545.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company's stock.

IHS Stock Performance

Shares of IHS stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. IHS has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.16 million.

About IHS

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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