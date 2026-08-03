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IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
IHS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IHS Holding has a consensus “Hold” rating from eight analysts: five recommend holding, two recommend buying, and one recommends selling. The average 12-month price target is $8.38, near the stock’s recent price of $8.21.
  • IHS shares recently traded near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a 12-month range of $5.71 to $8.95 and a market capitalization of approximately $2.76 billion.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting EPS of $0.20 versus the $0.32 consensus estimate and revenue of $415.4 million versus expectations of $439.16 million. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of IHS by 545.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company's stock.

IHS Stock Performance

Shares of IHS stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. IHS has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.16 million.

About IHS

(Get Free Report)

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IHS (NYSE:IHS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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