Free Trial
→ a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!? (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 15.2% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Ilika logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ilika shares jumped 15.2% intraday to GBX 34 on Tuesday, with 642,662 shares traded—up 128% versus the average session volume—after a prior close of GBX 29.50.
  • Ilika is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology (Stereax micro batteries for Industrial IoT/MedTech and Goliath large-format batteries for EVs), and carries a market cap of £60.6m with a negative PE (-7.38), reflecting current unprofitability.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ilika.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 and last traded at GBX 34. 642,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 282,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50.

Ilika Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £60.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 9.07.

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc LON: IKA is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ilika Right Now?

Before you consider Ilika, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ilika wasn't on the list.

While Ilika currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines