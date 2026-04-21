Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 15.2% Higher - Here's Why

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Ilika Price Performance

Ilika plc ( LON:IKA Get Free Report )'s stock price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 and last traded at GBX 34. 642,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 282,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50.

The firm has a market cap of £60.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 9.07.

About Ilika

Ilika plc LON: IKA is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

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