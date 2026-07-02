Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $273.54.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $268.93 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 625,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 442.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,750,000 after buying an additional 538,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,062,000 after acquiring an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after acquiring an additional 353,056 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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