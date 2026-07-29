Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITW. Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $279.69.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $291.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 893,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,874. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, above the $4.19 billion consensus, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.84 topped estimates of $2.80 and increased from $2.58 a year earlier. Reuters earnings report

Revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, above the $4.19 billion consensus, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.84 topped estimates of $2.80 and increased from $2.58 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record profitability and improving demand: Operating income reached a company-record $1.15 billion, up 7.4%, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Organic growth accelerated to 4.5%, led by double-digit growth in Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics, signaling stronger industrial and manufacturing demand. ITW Q2 results and guidance

Operating income reached a company-record $1.15 billion, up 7.4%, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Organic growth accelerated to 4.5%, led by double-digit growth in Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics, signaling stronger industrial and manufacturing demand. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: ITW increased 2026 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.15 to $11.35–$11.55 and lifted organic revenue growth guidance to 3%–4%, with total revenue growth projected at 4%–5%. The company also expects free cash flow to exceed net income and plans approximately $1.5 billion in share repurchases. ITW guidance and buybacks

ITW increased 2026 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.15 to $11.35–$11.55 and lifted organic revenue growth guidance to 3%–4%, with total revenue growth projected at 4%–5%. The company also expects free cash flow to exceed net income and plans approximately $1.5 billion in share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash returns: Second-quarter free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, while ITW returned more than $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

Second-quarter free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, while ITW returned more than $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains cautious: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $278 to $297 but maintained a “neutral” rating, implying only modest upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst update

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $278 to $297 but maintained a “neutral” rating, implying only modest upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: With ITW near its 52-week high and valued at roughly 27 times earnings, investors may be taking profits after the earnings-driven rally. Higher raw-material costs, margin pressure in some segments, acquisition-related amortization, and debt levels could also temper enthusiasm.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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