Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $275.46.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $296.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.65. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 178.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, topping the $4.19 billion consensus estimate, while diluted EPS increased 10.1% to $2.84 versus expectations of $2.80. Illinois Tool Works earnings results

Revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, topping the $4.19 billion consensus estimate, while diluted EPS increased 10.1% to $2.84 versus expectations of $2.80. Positive Sentiment: Growth and profitability accelerated: Organic revenue growth reached 4.5%, led by double-digit growth in Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics. Operating income rose 7.4% to a record $1.15 billion, and the operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Illinois Tool Works raises annual profit forecast

Organic revenue growth reached 4.5%, led by double-digit growth in Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics. Operating income rose 7.4% to a record $1.15 billion, and the operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: ITW now expects 2026 GAAP EPS of $11.35-$11.55, up $0.15 at the midpoint, and organic revenue growth of 3%-4%. Total revenue growth guidance was raised to 4%-5%, implying revenue of approximately $16.7-$16.8 billion. ITW reports second-quarter results and raises guidance

ITW now expects 2026 GAAP EPS of $11.35-$11.55, up $0.15 at the midpoint, and organic revenue growth of 3%-4%. Total revenue growth guidance was raised to 4%-5%, implying revenue of approximately $16.7-$16.8 billion. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns supported sentiment: ITW returned more than $1.2 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $750 million of repurchases, and expects to buy back approximately $1.5 billion of shares in 2026. Free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, while management expects full-year free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 100% of net income. ITW raises guidance and boosts share buybacks

ITW returned more than $1.2 billion to shareholders during the quarter, including $750 million of repurchases, and expects to buy back approximately $1.5 billion of shares in 2026. Free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, while management expects full-year free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 100% of net income. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain mixed, with a reported six-analyst median of $291, suggesting the stock’s valuation and upside may be debated after its recent rally.

Analyst price targets remain mixed, with a reported six-analyst median of $291, suggesting the stock’s valuation and upside may be debated after its recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Risks include higher debt, raw-material costs, tariff and economic uncertainty, and margin pressure in some businesses. Reported insider activity has also been weighted toward sales, although one director purchase was recorded.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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