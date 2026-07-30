Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Illumina updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.300-5.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Illumina's conference call:

Q2 exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $1.16 billion, organic rest-of-world growth was 8.1%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 10% to $1.31. Operating margin also came in above guidance despite higher freight and memory costs.

Revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $1.16 billion, organic rest-of-world growth was 8.1%, and non-GAAP EPS increased 10% to $1.31. Operating margin also came in above guidance despite higher freight and memory costs. Clinical demand remains the primary growth engine, with clinical sequencing consumables up 15% outside China and U.S.-Canada growth above 20%. Illumina placed more than 95 NovaSeq X instruments in the quarter, expanding the installed base and supporting future consumables pull-through.

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance to rest-of-world organic revenue growth above 5%, reported revenue of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $5.30-$5.40. The company continues to target high-single-digit revenue growth in 2027.

Research and academic customers remain cautious amid funding uncertainty; research and applied consumables declined 7% in the quarter, and Illumina still expects mid- to high-single-digit declines in this market for 2026.

Illumina is expanding beyond core sequencing through spatial biology, proteomics, and BioInsite. The Billion Cell Atlas has delivered more than 300 million cells, generated initial revenue, and added three partners after quarter-end, bringing the total to six, although management characterized the opportunity as still early.

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Illumina Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $10.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.09. 2,763,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,504. Illumina has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,394.60. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $360,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $580,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illumina by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,610 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $114,189,000 after purchasing an additional 405,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,999,790 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $569,800,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

More Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Revenue rose approximately 9.4% year over year to $1.16 billion, exceeding the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.31, above expectations of about $1.23, while GAAP diluted EPS reached $1.35. Illumina Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2026 Guidance Revised

Revenue rose approximately 9.4% year over year to $1.16 billion, exceeding the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.31, above expectations of about $1.23, while GAAP diluted EPS reached $1.35. Positive Sentiment: Improved operating performance: Gross profit increased 10.8% to $770 million, and operating profit rose 14.5% to $245 million. Illumina reported a 21.1% GAAP operating margin and a 22.5% non-GAAP operating margin, supporting the case for expanding profitability. Illumina Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Gross profit increased 10.8% to $770 million, and operating profit rose 14.5% to $245 million. Illumina reported a 21.1% GAAP operating margin and a 22.5% non-GAAP operating margin, supporting the case for expanding profitability. Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 outlook was favorable: Adjusted EPS guidance was set at $5.30-$5.40, above the roughly $5.23 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $4.6 billion, with a midpoint near $4.62 billion, was also modestly ahead of expectations. Illumina Surprises With Q2 Sales and Outlook

Adjusted EPS guidance was set at $5.30-$5.40, above the roughly $5.23 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $4.6 billion, with a midpoint near $4.62 billion, was also modestly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strategic validation: Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance as a foundational participant, potentially strengthening Illumina’s position in genomic data and AI-driven drug discovery. Eli Lilly Joins Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas

Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance as a foundational participant, potentially strengthening Illumina’s position in genomic data and AI-driven drug discovery. Neutral Sentiment: Reported insider trading data showed substantially more selling than buying over the past six months, although the activity was not directly tied to the quarterly announcement and may have limited near-term relevance.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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