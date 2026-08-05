Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.40.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $203.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80. Illumina has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,394.60. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,684 shares of company stock worth $155,736,580 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 52.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical sequencing and NovaSeq X demand support growth. Illumina’s second-quarter revenue rose 9.4% year over year to approximately $1.16 billion, beating the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Management cited clinical momentum and NovaSeq X placements when raising its 2026 revenue forecast to $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion. Illumina Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Illumina’s second-quarter revenue rose 9.4% year over year to approximately $1.16 billion, beating the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Management cited clinical momentum and NovaSeq X placements when raising its 2026 revenue forecast to $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets. Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and increased its price target to $225 from $200. Other recent target increases included $210 and $230, suggesting some analysts expect further upside as sequencing demand improves. Piper Sandler rating update Illumina price target raised to $210 Illumina price target raised to $230

Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and increased its price target to $225 from $200. Other recent target increases included $210 and $230, suggesting some analysts expect further upside as sequencing demand improves. Neutral Sentiment: Strong momentum has pushed the stock near a 52-week high. The rally reflects improving revenue expectations and earnings execution, but the elevated share price could make ILMN more sensitive to any weakness in guidance, instrument placements or clinical adoption. Illumina hits a fresh high

The rally reflects improving revenue expectations and earnings execution, but the elevated share price could make ILMN more sensitive to any weakness in guidance, instrument placements or clinical adoption. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns may limit additional gains. With the shares trading at elevated earnings and growth multiples, some analysis suggests Illumina may be overvalued despite improving fundamentals. Investors may demand continued strong execution to justify the current valuation. Cash-producing stocks analysis

With the shares trading at elevated earnings and growth multiples, some analysis suggests Illumina may be overvalued despite improving fundamentals. Investors may demand continued strong execution to justify the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold a modest amount of stock. Chief Legal Officer Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares for approximately $123,000, reducing his holdings by 2.94%. Because the transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and he retained 20,338 shares, the signal is limited but slightly negative for sentiment. Illumina insider sale

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here