IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.1080, with a volume of 1496881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

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Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMAX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. IMAX had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company's stock worth $142,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,267 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,346,486 shares of the company's stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 723,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

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