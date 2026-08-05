IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,440 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,380 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,171.67.

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IMI Trading Up 0.5%

IMI stock opened at GBX 3,036 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,902.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,808.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,848. The stock has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 63.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMI will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMI Company Profile

IMI is a global leader in fluid and motion control, engineering bespoke solutions that enhance safety, productivity and sustainability across critical industries in energy, automation and healthcare. We work in close partnership with customers to design, build and service high-performance valves, actuators and control systems that solve complex engineering challenges. Our solutions are a small part of our customers' systems – but they play a critical role in how those systems perform. By combining deep technical expertise with real customer insight, we deliver solutions that are precisely engineered for impact. Through our One IMI model, we combine commercial excellence, market-led innovation and continuous improvement to scale what works across the business.

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